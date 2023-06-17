InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 6.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vale by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1,441.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 293,824 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Vale by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,065,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 231,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.