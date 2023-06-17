Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,900 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 459,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. CPMG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $14,270,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $2,430,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

About Intuitive Machines

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 770,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,813. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $136.00.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services.

