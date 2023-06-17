Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 227,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 130,226 shares.The stock last traded at $29.37 and had previously closed at $29.15.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

About Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLW. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 2,089.8% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,942,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,187,000 after buying an additional 1,853,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 382,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 154.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 595,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 361,394 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,169,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 3,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 261,711 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

