Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 227,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 130,226 shares.The stock last traded at $29.37 and had previously closed at $29.15.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF
About Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
