Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0579 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

