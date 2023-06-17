Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned 1.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.54 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

