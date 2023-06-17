Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. 4,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,310. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

