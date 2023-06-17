Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Up 30.0% in May

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PDP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.53. 97,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,076. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.76.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

