Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Boosted by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 7.8% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,152,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,382. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.