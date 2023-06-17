Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Purchased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises about 2.3% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14,213.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 152,225 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 53,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPGP opened at $89.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $93.30.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

