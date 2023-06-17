Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 563,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 175,786 shares.The stock last traded at $46.60 and had previously closed at $46.46.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,914,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

