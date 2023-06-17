IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Up 36.3% in May

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,700 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 312,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on IO Biotech from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOBT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of IO Biotech by 18,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IO Biotech by 155.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IO Biotech by 192.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IO Biotech Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ IOBT opened at $2.00 on Friday. IO Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IO Biotech will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

IO Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.