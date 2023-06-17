iomart Group’s (IOM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON IOM opened at GBX 164.60 ($2.06) on Tuesday. iomart Group has a twelve month low of GBX 109 ($1.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.50). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.11. The company has a market capitalization of £184.35 million, a PE ratio of 2,057.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

