IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Achieves $446.75 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 4% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $446.75 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003771 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007204 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

