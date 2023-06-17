Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.21

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.21 and last traded at $57.17, with a volume of 529724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 124.75%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,175 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

