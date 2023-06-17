iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

