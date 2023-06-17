iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.