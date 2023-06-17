iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $441.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.19 and a 200-day moving average of $406.14.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
