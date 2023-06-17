iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $441.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.19 and a 200-day moving average of $406.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.