iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $441.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48. The company has a market capitalization of $328.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

