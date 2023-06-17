iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 636,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 880,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.