iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.03

Shares of iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.03 and traded as low as C$15.61. iShares Gold Bullion ETF shares last traded at C$15.76, with a volume of 17,363 shares.
iShares Gold Bullion ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.45.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.