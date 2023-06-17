iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.03

Shares of iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.03 and traded as low as C$15.61. iShares Gold Bullion ETF shares last traded at C$15.76, with a volume of 17,363 shares.

iShares Gold Bullion ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.45.

Further Reading

