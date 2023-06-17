iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1,211.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 289,880 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

REM opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

