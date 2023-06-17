iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.21

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 1174262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

