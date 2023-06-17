iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.21

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 1174262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.