iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.21

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWXGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 1174262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.