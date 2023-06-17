iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 35.8% in May

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EWZS opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

