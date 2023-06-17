iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 47,979 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 711,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

