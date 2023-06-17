iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 807,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 217,261 shares.The stock last traded at $33.35 and had previously closed at $33.03.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $988.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 100,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.