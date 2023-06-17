iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWJV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 131,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,034. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $231.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

