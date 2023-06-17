iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Decreased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

USMV stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.