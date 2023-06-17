iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Decreased by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,093 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $156.63. 1,236,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,146. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.52.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.