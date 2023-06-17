iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Holdings Lifted by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd owned 0.12% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,313,690,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,528,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $205.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $207.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.62.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

