iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $94.10 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.