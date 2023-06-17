iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $278.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $249.86 and a 12 month high of $294.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.73.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

