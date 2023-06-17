J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 48,909 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 308,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 152,311 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,887,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,279,000 after purchasing an additional 48,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. 13,952,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,264,785. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

