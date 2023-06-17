Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ JGGCR remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 952,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 444,291 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000.

