James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $427.50

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 427.50 ($5.35) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.32), with a volume of 115867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412 ($5.16).

James Fisher and Sons Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £214.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,361.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 348.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 353.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.95.

About James Fisher and Sons

(Get Rating)

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The company engages in the provision of ship-to-ship transfer services, aerospace engineering, fabrication, design and engineering hazardous area, marine projects, mechanical and electrical and designs, and specialist engineering and structures consultancy designs; provides inspection and monitoring services, such as condition monitoring, construction plant products, onshore geotechnical, hull stress, load cells, marine and offshore safety systems, non-destructive testing, nuclear plants, offshore wind management, PyroSentry, radiation detection equipment, strain rings, structural, and X-ray inspection systems; and offers lifting and handling services, including container weight systems, crane overload monitoring, hose and umbilical reelers, lifting equipment, load links and shackles, marine cranes, and winches and hoists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.