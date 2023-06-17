Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,667.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JWLLF. CIBC cut Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

JWLLF stock remained flat at $22.33 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 680. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Stories

