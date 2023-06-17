Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.0 days.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Price Performance

Shares of Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment stock remained flat at $713.23 during trading on Friday. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 12-month low of $689.76 and a 12-month high of $713.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

