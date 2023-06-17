JasmyCoin (JASMY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $47.14 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $180.46 million and approximately $47.14 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

