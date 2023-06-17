JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, JasmyCoin has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $188.93 million and approximately $38.54 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

