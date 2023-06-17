Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) PT Raised to $45.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.