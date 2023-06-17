Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.28 million and $147,804.55 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018681 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,505.45 or 0.99971735 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002479 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0095753 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $144,637.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

