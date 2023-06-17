Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0096

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $16.26 million and approximately $147,207.25 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017703 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015088 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,476.90 or 1.00031983 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002484 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0095753 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $144,637.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

