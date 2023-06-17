John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.83

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and traded as low as $13.51. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 47,771 shares traded.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,784 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at about $699,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

