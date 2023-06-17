John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.83

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and traded as low as $13.51. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 47,771 shares traded.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.