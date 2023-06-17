John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 479.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

