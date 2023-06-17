John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:WLY opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 115.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 479.31%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,812,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,620,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 950,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

