John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of WLY opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 479.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

In other news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,812,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,063,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,515,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 36.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 120,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.