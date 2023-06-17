Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Jollibee Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JBFCY traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. Jollibee Foods has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

Jollibee Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0502 per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Jollibee Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.97%.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.

