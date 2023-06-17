Joystick (JOY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,294.70

Joystick (JOY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $5.60 million and $6,294.70 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joystick has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.02617657 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,679.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

