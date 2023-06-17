Joystick (JOY) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Joystick has a market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $5,345.19 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017701 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018681 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,459.99 or 1.00032842 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.02617657 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,679.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

