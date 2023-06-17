JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Increased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,750,000 after acquiring an additional 161,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

