JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (JEMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JEMI opened at GBX 132 ($1.65) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.67. The stock has a market cap of £391.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,300.75. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 143 ($1.79).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

